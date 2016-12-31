31 December 2016 Last updated at: 12:28 PM
Ntcheu Police Publicist Gift Matewere dead
Ntcheu Police Spokesperson Gift Matewere has died, Malawi24 has learnt.
He died after a short illness at Ntcheu District Hospital today, according to reports.
He will be remembered as a media friendly publicist and someone who worked with others well at his base in Ntcheu.
