Ntcheu Police Publicist Gift Matewere dead

Ntcheu Police Spokesperson Gift Matewere has died, Malawi24 has learnt.

He died after a short illness at Ntcheu District Hospital today, according to reports.

He will be remembered as a media friendly publicist and someone who worked with others well at his base in Ntcheu.