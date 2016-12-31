31 December 2016 Last updated at: 2:03 PM

The Daredevils are angry: Used in marketing an event

Blantyre based group The Daredevils have gone angry having been used to market a crossover music show dubbed Urban Phungwe which is happening today in the commercial capital starting from 5PM at Village House.

Despite being on the line up of performers, the group is not going to be part of the event that will attract many urban artists.

The Daredevils has been accidentally put on the poster raising suspicion about using the group to market the show.

The group has distanced itself from the event arguing they are focused on finalising their projects and spending time with family in this festive month.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Daredevils reacted to their inclusion on the lineup.

“We would like to let all our fans and the organizers of this show know that our picture and name were accidentally put on this poster….the daredevilz will not be performing anywhere this month, our focus is on spending time with family and finalizing projects to be released in 2017…….feel free to type amen in the comments if want miracles,” reads the post.

The organisers 4TEES DISCO are bringing together specialists in different genres to spice up the crossover night. Some of the artists to perform are Sir Patricks, Gibolantosi, Mwanache, and Mabilinganya Empire.

The Daredevils, a two man group comprising of brothers GD and Marcus commands a huge following in the country.

They own Low Budget Studio which has produced a number of hit songs.