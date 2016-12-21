21 December 2016 Last updated at: 9:47 AM

Oscar Kaunda to be given K2m if Karonga United survive chop

Businesspeople in Karonga district have pledged to give Karonga United coach Oscar Kaunda K2 million if the club survives relegation this season, Malawi24 understands.

This comes ahead of Karonga United’s do or die game against Kamuzu Barracks in their final Tnm Super League game of the season.

According to one of the people doing business in the district Atupele Mwakisinga, it is their wish to see Karonga survive the chop.

“It is our wish to see Karonga survive and play home games at the new stadium which is currently being constructed.

“We had a meeting with all people concerned with the team to see how Karonga can survive and after that we agreed to boost Kaunda whose fruits we have already seen, and all pledge is amounting to more than K2 million,” said Mwakisinga.

Asked for his comment on the issue, Kaunda said he did not know about the pledge but he was hopeful Karonga United will remain in the league.

“I just want to tell people of Karonga and the whole north that Karonga will remain in the Super League.

“I am not working under pressure. I am working the way I always work and with this remaining game against Kamuzu Barracks I hope we will do better as we are playing home,” said Kaunda.

Karonga United will wind up their 2016 Tnm Super League at home against the Lilongwe based soldiers Kamuzu Barracks who have 54 points and need three points to claim the championship.

Karonga United are tied on 27 points with Wizards fc and will need a win to survive. But Karonga may also survive the chop if Wizards lose their last game against Zomba based soldiers Red Lions fc.