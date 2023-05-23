Man netted for raping 11-year-old niece

Chiradzulu Police Station has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping his 11-year-old niece.

According to Chiradzulu police public relations officer Constable Cosmas Kagulo, the suspect has been identified as John Mussa who committed the offence on May 9, 2023 at Nakatha Village Traditional Authority Ntchema in the district.

Constable Kagulo said in March this year, the victim’s mother told the victim to be staying with her aunt who is the wife to the suspect

It is reported that during the night of May 9, the suspect entered into the victim’s room where he raped her as his wife was away at Mbulumbuzi Market.

The victim revealed the ordeal to her aunt on her return from the market but the victim was told never to reveal the sexual abuse to anyone.

Three days later, the suspect raped the child again and was caught by the child’s brother.

Later on, the child escaped to her biological mother who reported the issue to the police and the child was issued a referral letter to Chiradzulu District Hospital where medical examination confirmed that she was raped.

John Mussa who is expected to soon appear before court to answer defilement charge, hails from Napulu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24