Police investigating Chilobwe false alarm of fresh floods

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) says it has launched investigations on reports that some people deliberately sent a false alarm of fresh floods to victims at Naotcha Primary School evacuation camp in Chilobwe and surrounding areas.

It is reported that on Tuesday late evening, some people raised an alarm that there were fresh flooding waters coming from Soche hill and this caused panic to Zingwangwa and Chilobwe residents and flood survivors camping at Naotcha primary school who later abandoned the camp and homes for safety.

After some hours of waiting for the flooding waters, the area never registered any new event and it was established that the warning was a hoax which left the already distressed residents and flood survivors in the area terrified.

Acting on those reports, police through the national public relations officer Peter Kalaya, said they have launched investigations into the matter and warned that the service will deal with anyone who took part in spreading those false warning messages.

“Malawi Police Service (MPS) is investigating reports that some people deliberately sent a false call to victims of Cyclone Freddy at Naotcha Primary School Evacuation Camp in Chilobwe, Blantyre which caused unnecessary panic among the already distressed crowd.

“In the alarm, the people announced of a false incoming fresh landslide, a thing that caused pandemonium at the camp and put lives of victims in extra danger and under needless stress. Once found, the people will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” said Kalaya in a statement.

Kalaya further assured the flood victims of total security and safety during this period saying police officers have been deployed to all evacuation camps across the Southern Region to provide the much needed security.

