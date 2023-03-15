Cyclone Freddy: Two injured, over 80 houses damaged in Balaka

In Balaka, two people have been injured while 82 houses have collapsed following a deadly storm.

Public Relations Officer for Balaka District Council, Mary Makhiringa, said 40 of the damaged houses are within the area of STA Nyanyala and the others are in the area of Traditional Authority Msamala in the district.

She added that assessment of the damage caused is currently underway though prolonged rains have prooved to be a barrier.

Makhiringa further said that the injured persons are currently admitted at Machinga District hospital.

Balaka District has been receiving a continuous heavy downpour since Sunday morning.

