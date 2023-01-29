ESCOM says power outage will last about 10 hours today

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says it will implement prolonged loadshedding lasting about 10 hours today due to a further reduction in power supply.

According to ESCOM, hydro-power supplier, EGENCO, will undertake maintenance works at Nkula B Power Station from 8:00am to 12:00noon.

This will leave only 130MW will be available to supply one domestic group of customers and essential loads, including Central referral hospitals and water boards in all of the regions.

Consequently, all domestic customers will be subjected to an average of 10 hours of loadshedding and four hours for industrial feeders.

ESCOM has since advised customers to switch off electrical appliances during the stated period, as power supply may be restored earlier than anticipated.

Malawians have been experiencing extended hours of loadshedding since last year following damage at Kapichira Power Station.

