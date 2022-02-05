Bushiri responds to disasters: Supports 4000 households in Mulanje, Thyolo Districts

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Mary Bushiri, have started what they call a ‘complete package’ response to disasters by donating various relief and rehabilitation items to 4000 households in Mulanje and Thyolo.

Speaking at Chambe grounds in Traditional Authority Nkanda in the district on Thursday, Bushiri said the complete package entails not just helping the households with relief items such as food materials, temporal shelter and sanitation facilities; but also supporting the victims with capacity to help them repair and rebuild their homes when the ground gets dry.

During the event, 2000 households benefited with each household getting 10 packets soya pieces, 25kg bag of maize, packets of sugar, plastic sheets for roofing and plastic buckets.

Mulanje District Commissioner Stallichi Mwambia and Senior Chief Nkanda hailed Bushiri for heeding President Lazarus Chakwera’s call for Malawians to support victims of disasters. In Mulanje, 18, 000 households have been affected by floods.

Bushiri also supported 2000 families with bags of maize and cash in Thyolo yesterday.