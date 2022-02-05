Maranatha Academy celebrates 97 percent pass rate

Authorities at one of Malawi’s leading learning institutions, Maranatha Academy, say they are excited that the school has done well in the 2021 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

The development follows the release of 2021 MSCE results on Tuesday 1st February where MANEB executive director Dorothy Nampota said out of 123,008 candidates who sat for the examinations, 63,949 passed representing 51.99% pass rate.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday 2nd February in Blantyre, Maranatha Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga said out of 624 students who sat for 2021 MSCE exams from Maranatha Boys and Girls campuses, 604 have passed representing 97 percent.

Kaonga added that looking at the nature of 2021 MSCE examination, 97 percent pass rate is a great result and says he is so hopeful that this year’s MSCE results will as well bring more joy to the Maranatha family.

“Maranatha Academy has done very well, over 600 candidates have passed 2021 MSCE exams which is 97 percent pass rate. We don’t select who should join us, in other words we can say, we take left overs, so this result should not be looked down, we are very happy.

“For this success to come, we always encourage our students in various ways. We do motivate them and this secret plus our experienced teachers, it’s obvious, we deserve the good news and the nation should as well expect more from us this year,” said Kaonga.

The Maranatha Academy Managing Director further added that he is so hopeful that this year’s public university selection will see his institution sending more students to public universities than last year’s 172 students.

“Over 400 students have scored between 10 to 25 points and this only means we are on the verge of doubling the number of 172 students who were selected to various public universities last year,” he added.

As a tradition of rewarding top scorers, Kaonga said the school is still discussing on how it will spoil Maranatha Boys Academy student who has scored 10 points and other two students from the girls campus who has scooped 11 points each.

Maranatha Academy is one of the second placed schools which have produced students with 10 points. The highest scorer of 2021 MSCE examination is from Zomba Catholic Secondary School with 8 points.