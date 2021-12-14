Malawi Police arrest suspect in Zainab Mbowani murder

Mbowani

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody 22-year-old Goodson Namadidi in connection to the murder of Zainab Mbowani aged 21.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer Peter Mchiza has confirmed.

According to Mchiza, on 30 November 2021, Police at Chilomoni received a report that Miss Zainab Mbowani had been brutally murdered by the a criminal in her house at Michiru Forest.

House property including a laptop and Home Theater were also stolen during the attack.

“Blantyre police CID officers instituted investigations into the matter which has successfully led to the arrest of Namadidi,” Mchiza said

He added that inquiries are still underway to recover the stolen properties.

Namadidi nicknamed Gude has since been charged with Murder which is contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code.

Goodson Namadidi (Gude) comes from Suya Village Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre District.