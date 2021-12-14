Govt signs MoU with JTI Leaf Malawi

Government through Ministry of Labour and Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Malawi have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote provision of decent work that respects rights of workers.

The agreement was signed on Monday at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Secretary for the Ministry Dickson Chunga said government aspires to provide its citizens decent work that also respects rights of workers.

He added that they are excited to partner with JTI Leaf Malawi to contribute to the aspirations of the Malawi Decent Work Country Program (DWCP 11).

Chunga added that government has committed to create jobs to the people and is determined to provide jobs that are decent, respect human rights of the workers such as women, youth, men and pay premium that is decent too.

“Let me therefore take this opportunity again to encourage other private sector players to emulate the gesture by JTI so that together we can address decent work gaps in the supply chain irrespective of which industry it is.

“It is only through partnership like these that Malawi can fully achieve its aspirations as highlighted Malawi vision 2063”, He explained

On his part, JTI Leaf Malawi Corporate Affairs Communications director Limbane Kakhome said labour issues are in many areas which needed to be looked into.

Kakhome added that if Malawi fails to enforce Decent Work Country Program, products, not only Tobacco will struggle to access the international markets but other farm products because it is becoming requirement for international markets that a person is accountable for the action on the ground.

He added that there is need for labour inspections and proper structures that will help companies like JTI, famers and investors to resolve labour issues that have been identified.