Young woman stabbed to death in Blantyre

A young woman identified as Zainab Mbowani was stabbed to death last night in Blantyre

Reports indicate that thugs attacked Mbowani at a house in Michiru, Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati has expressed sadness over the murder. Kaliati noted that Zainab has been killed at a time the country is observing 16 days against Gender Based Violence.

She has since called on the Malawi Police Service to make sure that the young woman’s killers are found.

“We want this death to be investigated and that everyone behind this should face the law, may her soul rest in peace,” she said.

Blantyre Police Station spokesperson Peter Mchiza said Police are on the ground over the issue and will release a statement in due course.