Ignored in life, celebrated in death: Twin M’s sad reunion

Malawi has found its voice in mourning a musician it once struggled to hear, exposing a painful contradiction in how struggling artists are treated while they are still alive.



R&B musician Arron Masauli, one half of the popular duo Twin M, has died, but the tributes pouring in have also reopened uncomfortable questions about the insults, neglect and lack of support he faced during his difficult moments.



Advertisements Arron performed alongside his brother Andrew Masauli, who died in April 2023. The brothers rose to fame through hit songs such as *Patsa Ine*, *Ndizifinyika* and *Single*.



With Arron’s death, the brothers have been reunited in death, but the circumstances surrounding his final years have left some Malawians questioning why society waits until someone dies to show them love.



At one point, Arron made headlines after appealing for financial assistance to secure bail. Instead of receiving sympathy, his appeal attracted insults and ridicule from some social media users.



Advertisements During another difficult moment, Arron was accused of insulting renowned content creator Tamia Ja, who had reportedly extended a helping hand to him.



However, Arron vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that he could not insult someone who had offered to help him when he was desperate for assistance.



The musician’s explanation came during a podcast interview, where he became emotional while recalling the incident. A video of the interview has now resurfaced following his death.



Advertisements “When I am asked that question, I always shed tears. At that time, I was desperately in need of help. How could I insult someone who had offered to support me? I never insulted Tamia Ja. If I did, may lightning strike me right now,” Arron said.



But by the time he defended himself, he had already endured a wave of public insults over the allegations.



Arron’s death has sparked a wider debate on social media, with many Malawians questioning why struggling people are often ridiculed, neglected or denied support while alive, only to be showered with praise and sympathy after their deaths.



The debate has attracted reactions from various Facebook pages that reported the musician’s death, with some users calling for a change in how society treats people going through difficult times.



Musician Bruce T Msiska was among those who weighed in, expressing disappointment at what he described as a culture of appreciating people only after they are gone.



“One thing that really pains me about the Malawian music industry, and Malawi as a whole, is that people only seem to talk about you when you are gone.



“This guy was struggling, both musically and in his personal life. He was going through a lot, yet very few people seemed to notice or speak about it.



“But today, you will see posts about him on almost every social media page.



“Why do we wait until someone is gone to show them love, support and appreciation? Let’s learn to support and appreciate people while they are still alive,” he said.



Peter Salanje also said Arron needed genuine support, encouragement and guidance in both his personal life and music career, but unfortunately did not receive the help he desperately needed.



Patience Tadala expressed sadness over claims that some people close to the musician made fun of his situation instead of helping him.



Sammy Chris Banda said earlier social media posts had shown signs that Arron was facing difficult times, but some people dismissed his appeals as attempts to attract attention.



The reactions have since sparked calls for Malawians to change how they treat struggling artists, showing them love, encouragement and support while they are still alive rather than waiting until their deaths to celebrate their talent and contributions.