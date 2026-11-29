Independent presidential aspirant Phunziro Mvula has argued that running outside a party frees him from the cartels that have captured Malawi’s political parties.



Mvula has claimed that voting for candidates based on their political party affiliation keeps Malawi poor.



Advertisements He said that is why he believes it is wise to stand as an independent candidate every time he competes for the presidency, in order to break the usual broken system that fuels poverty in Malawi.



He made the remarks on Saturday November 28, 2026 during an interview with a local media outlet, when he was asked what gives him the courage to run as an independent candidate.



“Kuyima ngati independent kuli ndi phindu chifukwa sindikhala captured, chifukwa zipani zonse whether its DPP, kapena MCP kaya UDF or UTM all these political parties are captured by cartels,” he said.



Advertisements Backing up his allegation about cartels, he said other political parties, including the Malawi Congress Party and the Democratic Progressive Party, have acknowledged failing to end them.



“Boma la a Chakwera linavomereza kuti kuno kuli ma cartels amene akupanga delay ma program ena, mwina cement or sugar azisowa, forex, mafuta azisowa, a Chakwera ananena okha kuti zikatha zisankho za 2025 apanga deal ndi ma Cartels,” said Mvula.



He said the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) failed to end the cartels despite having the power to do so, which Mvula said shows directly that the party was captured.



Advertisements He said he has repeatedly seen wealthy business people claim that they sponsor political parties, and that one of these businessmen was facing a court case but the politicians did not pursue it.



This, he said, shows tht business people are more powerful, through their cartels, than those who hold political power.