The ability of Malawi’s new Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) leadership to investigate corruption without political interference will be crucial in determining whether the institution can regain public confidence.



Christopher Masanje, appointed director general, and Chrispin Khunga, named deputy director general, are taking over an institution whose independence and effectiveness have faced questions during more than two years of leadership uncertainty.



President Peter Mutharika announced the appointments on November 27, 2026, ending the prolonged wait for substantive leadership at the bureau. However, both appointments are subject to confirmation by Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC).



Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency executive director Willy Kambwandira said the new leadership must demonstrate that it can pursue corruption cases regardless of the individuals involved.



“Appointments alone are not an achievement; Malawians are looking for tangible results, not merely a change of leadership,” he said.



Kambwandira said the incoming officials needed to demonstrate courage, integrity and operational independence by investigating and prosecuting corruption without fear, favour or political considerations.



He also called on government to provide adequate funding and protect the bureau from political interference, arguing that its credibility would depend on its ability to pursue politically sensitive cases and dismantle entrenched corruption networks.



The challenge comes against the background of prolonged leadership changes at the bureau following the expiry of Martha Chizuma’s contract on May 31, 2024.



Hillary Chilomba took over as acting director general in June 2024 before Gabriel Chembezi assumed the position in November 2025. Chembezi’s 12-month acting tenure expired on November 3, 2026, although he was directed to continue serving pending a substantive appointment.



The recruitment process also experienced difficulties after an earlier round of interviews in April failed to produce a successful candidate from eight applicants, prompting authorities to reopen the process.



Under Section 4(3) of the Corrupt Practices Act, the ACB is required to exercise its functions and powers independently of the direction or interference of any person or authority.



The law also requires PAC to confirm the appointments of the director general and deputy director general under Sections 5(1) and 7(1), respectively.