Jamaican dancehall artist Busy Signal has alleged that fellow artists, including Vybz Kartel, copied elements of his style and flow, in an interview broadcast on Friday by Sound Chat Radio and Sound Chat TV.



Busy Signal, whose real name is Reanno Devon Gordon, told the outlets that several artists had drawn from his delivery.



He did not cite specific tracks during the interview. Following his remarks, fans online linked his comments to Kartel’s song “Stamma” and to material by TeeJay and Shenseea.



Those comparisons were made by fans and do not establish that any artist copied Busy Signal’s work.



Busy Signal also said that only Shaggy and Sean Paul stream more than he does among Caribbean artists.



He did not provide streaming figures to support the comparison, and the claim has not been independently verified.



Dancehall artist Mad Suss responded publicly to the remarks, reviving longstanding tensions within the genre. Kartel, TeeJay and Shenseea had not publicly responded to the specific allegations at the time of publication.



Busy Signal, who has built much of his career as an independent artist without major-label backing, has developed ties to Malawi through live performances and charitable work.



Recently, he partnered with Malawian promoter Wendy Harawa on a philanthropic effort supporting school projects in Mponela, Dowa, and Lilongwe.



Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was convicted in Jamaica in 2014 of the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams and sentenced to life imprisonment.



He served approximately 10 years before the UK Privy Council quashed his conviction in March 2024, citing juror misconduct.



Jamaica’s Court of Appeal later declined to order a retrial, and Kartel was released in 2024.



The remarks have renewed a long-running debate within dancehall over originality and influence, with fans and commentators divided over the extent to which Busy Signal has shaped the genre’s modern sound.