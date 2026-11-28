Malawi and Zimbabwe are pushing for stronger economic ties, with plans to expand trade, investment and commodity exchange between the two neighbouring countries.



The renewed push emerged during talks between Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, George Chaponda, and Zimbabwe’s Acting President, General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, in Harare.



Chaponda, who is in Zimbabwe as a Special Envoy of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, conveyed the Malawian leader’s personal greetings to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



He also delivered Mutharika’s message calling for enhanced economic cooperation, including bilateral financing arrangements and measures to facilitate trade between the two countries.



The proposed areas of collaboration include the exchange of petroleum products, minerals and agricultural produce, commodities considered important to both countries’ economies.



The discussions reflect the two governments’ interest in exploring practical ways of expanding economic opportunities beyond their existing diplomatic relations.



Malawi and Zimbabwe have consequently reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with greater trade, investment and economic cooperation identified as key priorities for their mutual benefit.