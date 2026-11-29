The Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) has called on the Ministry of Health and other authorities to honour a nurse who saved a newborn by taking the baby to his home for oxygen treatment after a power failure left a health centre without electricity.



MHEN said 32-year-old Tonex Mkwezalamba, a nurse midwife technician at Dickson Health Centre in Lilongwe, showed extraordinary dedication when he went beyond his normal duties to save the newborn in the early hours of November 28.



In a statement, MHEN Board Chair Yandura Chipeta and Executive Director George Jobe said Mkwezalamba deserved recognition for his courage, compassion and commitment to saving lives under difficult circumstances.



“We believe Tonex should be recognised and honoured by the Ministry of Health, other relevant authorities and the general public,” the statement reads.



The incident happened on the night of November 27, when Mkwezalamba admitted a 19-year-old pregnant woman at around 11pm and detected that her baby was experiencing fetal distress.

A home turned into an emergency ward

He planned to refer the mother to another health facility, but efforts to secure transport through the eMAMa system were unsuccessful. The family also failed to find alternative transport because of fuel shortages.



The mother delivered at around 1:28am on November 28, with the newborn showing very weak signs of life. Although resuscitation improved the baby’s condition, the child urgently needed oxygen therapy.



However, Dickson Health Centre had no electricity because of a fault that has reportedly affected the facility for about two and a half months.



Faced with the risk of losing the baby, Mkwezalamba took the newborn and an oxygen concentrator to his home, where he administered oxygen until the baby’s condition stabilised.



MHEN said the eMAMa system was eventually reached after 4am, with transport arriving to take the baby to a referral hospital after 5am for further treatment.



The organisation praised Mkwezalamba’s actions, saying they reflected the sacrifices health workers make to save lives despite difficult working conditions.



However, MHEN said the incident exposed a serious failure that needs urgent attention, calling on the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) to repair the electrical fault at Dickson Health Centre.



The organisation warned that the prolonged power outage undermines the work of health workers and puts patients’ lives at risk.



MHEN also called on development partners to support dedicated health workers such as Mkwezalamba through scholarships for further training.



Mkwezalamba has been working at Dickson Health Centre for two months. He began his career as a nurse midwife technician in 2024 at Mitundu Community Hospital.