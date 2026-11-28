…takes newborn home for oxygen



At 1:28am, a baby was born at Dickson Health Centre in Lilongwe with almost no chance of survival.



The newborn’s Apgar score was just 3 out of 10, rising to 5 after resuscitation. The baby needed oxygen urgently, but the health centre had no electricity.



For nurse Tonex Mkwezalamba, the night of November 27 was becoming a battle against time, with a mother recovering from childbirth, a fragile newborn and a health facility that could not provide the care the baby desperately needed.



The baby’s mother, 19-year-old Elise Yolex from Mlombwa, Traditional Authority Masula, had been admitted around 11pm after Mkwezalamba detected fetal distress.



He wanted to refer her to another hospital, but the plan hit another wall. Ambulance contact numbers were unreachable, while other transport operators could not help because of fuel shortages.



By the time Yolex delivered, the baby was in critical condition.



The only sign of life initially was a very weak pulse on the umbilical cord, according to information provided by the nurse.



The newborn needed oxygen therapy. But at Dickson Health Centre, the lights had been off for about two and a half months following an electrical fault.



Mkwezalamba faced a decision that went beyond the usual demands of his duty.

Mkwezalamba: saves life

He could not wait for the electricity to return. He could not secure transport immediately. And he could not watch the baby die when a possible solution was within reach.



So he took the baby and the guardians to his home, where electricity was available.



“I asked the security officer to help carry the oxygen concentrator, and we did this,” he said.



Security officer Thomas Kavalo helped move the equipment, allowing Mkwezalamba to administer oxygen to the newborn.



After reassessing the baby, the nurse said the condition had stabilised.



By Saturday morning, the baby was stable enough to be referred to Mitundu Community Hospital for further management.



For the family, the outcome was difficult to believe.

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Dickson Health Center

Stella Ziyenda, the baby’s grandmother, said they had almost given up hope after seeing the newborn’s condition.



“Mwanayi ali moyo kamba kulimbikira ntchito kwa a nurse, chipanda kutero tonsefe tinataya kale mtima,” she said.



The baby is alive because of the nurses’ hard work, she explained. Without their efforts, the family had already lost hope.



But behind the relief of one family is a troubling question about the conditions under which health workers at Dickson Health Centre are operating.



For two and a half months, the facility has been without electricity, forcing medical staff to work without a basic service that many maternity and newborn procedures depend on.



The power failure is not the only challenge.



Mkwezalamba said the health centre also lacks a weighing scale for newborn babies and has shortages of protective equipment, including gloves.



He said he made the decision to take the baby home because he loves saving lives and finds fulfilment in helping patients recover.



“It is painful to see a woman walking out of maternity without a live baby. It pains many health workers,” he said.



His concern now is that the same situation could happen again, with another mother and newborn facing a medical emergency while the facility remains without power.



“Ndi khumbo langa kuwona vuto la magetsi pachipatalachi litakonzedwa msanga, poti ntchito zathu zambiri zimadalira magetsi komanso kuwopa kutaya miyoyo yochuluka,” he said.



He wants the electricity fault fixed urgently, warning that many health services depend on power and that lives could be lost if the problem continues.



For Yolex and her family, the night ended with a baby alive and a referral to another hospital.



For the nurse who carried oxygen equipment to his home, it was a night when saving a life meant taking extraordinary steps.