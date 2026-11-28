Defending champions Blue Eagles Sisters and last year’s runners-up Kukoma Diamonds are targeting another meeting in the One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup final as the competition enters its decisive stage.



The two sides contested last year’s final, where Eagles won 37-29 to become the inaugural champions, leaving Diamonds with the runners-up position.



Their progress into this year’s semi-finals keeps alive the possibility of another title showdown, although both sides must first overcome their respective opponents.



Eagles booked their place in the last four with a 46-32 victory over Tigresses of Blantyre, continuing their defence of the title.



Diamonds, meanwhile, defeated fellow Blantyre-based side Giants Netball Club 54-42 to maintain their hopes of reclaiming the trophy they missed out on last year.



For Eagles, the challenge is to maintain the form that carried them to last year’s championship, while Diamonds will be looking to go a step further after falling short in the previous final.



Mafco Soldiers have also demonstrated their attacking strength, registering the biggest quarter-final victory with a 71-33 demolition of Karonga Queens.



CivoNets equally made a statement, beating Mzimba Queens 70-27 to secure their semi-final place.



The results underline the attacking strength of the remaining contenders as they battle for places in the final.



With the semi-finals scheduled for tomorrow at Don Bosco in Lilongwe, the pressure is now on the four remaining teams to turn their title ambitions into victories.