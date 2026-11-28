A 15-year-old girl from Mulunguzi Secondary School in Zomba has beaten 300 students to win an environmental essay writing competition.



Lusizi Joshua, a Form Four learner, emerged overall winner after impressing judges with her essay titled *“Effects of Drought.”*



Her victory earned her a bicycle donated by Afri Cycle, K50,000 in cash, a laptop bag, notebooks, pens and other gifts.



The competition was organised by the Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM) for secondary school students in the Eastern Region to raise awareness about environmental protection.





Joshua receives her prizes

Bonongwe said the society would continue using essay competitions to encourage learners to apply environmental knowledge acquired in class.



“I encourage learners from primary and secondary schools, as well as universities across the country, to establish environmental clubs in their respective institutions,” he said.



Assistant Forestry Officer Doreen Balala, who was guest of honour at the prize presentation ceremony held at Mulunguzi Secondary School, said the competition would encourage learners to read more about forests, tree planting and environmental conservation.



Joshua said she was excited to emerge first among 300 participants and urged fellow learners to take part in academic competitions without doubting their abilities.



She said anything was possible with God.



Mulunguzi Secondary School also emerged the best-performing school, receiving two watering cans, K50,000 and a map of Malawi.



Headteacher George Mahonya said the achievement had brought pride and recognition to the school.