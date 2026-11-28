NICO Group says its investment in Ascent Soccer Academy should help transform the lives of young footballers by improving their welfare and creating opportunities for them to progress into professional football.



The company’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Mbumba Mlia Ndasauka, said this on Saturday during an awards ceremony at the academy in Mtandire, Lilongwe, where outstanding players were recognised for their performances during the year.



Ndasauka said the K900 million sponsorship, spread over three years at K300 million annually, was intended to support the academy’s administration and improve the welfare of young athletes.



She said investing in grassroots football was important because successful players needed to be nurtured from an early age.



Ascent Director of Football Rory Murphy said the awards recognised players’ efforts both on the pitch and in the classroom.

Murphy said the academy had surpassed 50 youth internationals this year, while six female players represented the Scorchers at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).



He also cited Wisha Mohango’s progress at Hannover as an example of opportunities emerging from the academy’s development programme.



Murphy said all 75 players at the academy deserved recognition for their efforts, including those who did not receive awards.



He encouraged those who missed out to remain committed, saying continued hard work could earn them recognition in future ceremonies.



At the ceremony, Taku won Player of the Year, while Deborah received the Most Improved Player award.



Ruben was named Top Scorer, Mackson won Goalkeeper of the Year, while Favour received the Team Player of the Year award.



Howard received the Coaches’ Award, Beuse won Most Disciplined Player, while Zaida was named Rising Star.



Kelvin M received the Resilience and Determination Award, while Deborah also won Academic Excellence.