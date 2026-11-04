Govt warns chiefs against power abuse

Government has warned traditional leaders against abusing their authority, selling public land and engaging in corruption, saying those who break the law will face the consequences.



Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri said chiefs must exercise their powers responsibly, respect their subjects and uphold cultural values while promoting peace and development in their communities.



Phiri said traditional leaders should be people-centred, accountable, trustworthy and committed to improving the welfare of the people they serve.



He made the remarks in Zomba during the installation of Bushman Mphonde as Traditional Authority Mkumbira, ending a 26-year vacancy caused by succession disputes within the royal family.



The minister said the prolonged dispute had affected development activities in the area, urging royal families across the country to resolve succession disagreements peacefully and promptly whenever a traditional leader dies.



“President Professor Peter Mutharika will not tolerate any traditional leader who violates the law or abuses their authority,” Phiri warned.



He described traditional leaders as important partners in national development, saying they represent their communities and must work with Government to improve people’s welfare.



Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Kawinga welcomed the resolution of the Mkumbira chieftaincy dispute after 26 years, urging traditional leaders to maintain peaceful relationships with their subjects, remain trustworthy and avoid selling government land for personal gain.