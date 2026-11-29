Hundreds of families in Balaka are receiving relief after heavy rains and strong winds destroyed their homes, leaving some with little to nothing.



The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) has provided assistance to 267 households in Kapalamula, one of the areas hit by the disaster.



Advertisements A total of 412 households have been affected, including 145 in Matola, while one person has died.



The relief package includes maize, rice, cooking oil, beans, salt, tents and other essential supplies to help families meet their immediate needs.



Speaking during the distribution exercise, DODMA official Charles Matabwa urged beneficiaries not to sell the items, saying the assistance was intended to support their families.



Advertisements Matabwa also assured the communities that the department would continue monitoring the situation.



Meanwhile, Balaka District Disaster Risk Management Officer Leonard Mchombo has appealed to organisations, churches and well-wishers to help the affected families, saying their needs remain enormous.



One of the beneficiaries, Beatrice Makwerelo, thanked DODMA for the assistance, saying her family had lost almost everything in the disaster.



Advertisements Authorities say assessments are continuing as efforts to reach all affected households proceed.