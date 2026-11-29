A primary school headteacher in Mzimba has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing a 15-year-old learner.



Richard Nkhoma, 57, who headed Mazanga Primary School, was convicted by the First Grade Magistrate Court at Jenda after pleading guilty to defiling the Standard 8 learner.



Advertisements Jenda Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godknows Malema said the court heard that the offence occurred on November 9, 2026, when Nkhoma allegedly entered a room where the learner was sleeping with her roommates and sexually assaulted her.



Malema said the incident was reported to Luwelezi Police Unit, where the learner was taken for medical examination before police arrested Nkhoma.



However, State Prosecutor Inspector James Ngupa Muyira urged the court to impose a stiffer punishment, arguing that Nkhoma had abused the trust associated with his position as a headteacher and caused trauma to the young learner.



Advertisements In his ruling, First Grade Magistrate Ezekiel Kantikana agreed with the prosecution’s submissions and sentenced Nkhoma to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.