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Mourinho shocked by Tenerife striker’s death

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Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has described the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel following a heavy on-pitch collision as “shocking” and “sad for everyone.”

De Miguel, 30, died in hospital on Tuesday, a day after being rushed to intensive care following a clash with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish second division match.

Spanish media reported the striker suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated before passing away the next day.

Mourinho, whose Real Madrid side faces AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday, sent condolences to the player’s family and also expressed sympathy for Owono, who was sent off after racing out to clear the ball.

“It’s hard, it’s sad. All our words and feelings go out to the family and friends of the player who passed away, and I also think this has to be a very, very, very difficult moment for the other player involved,” Mourinho told reporters.

The veteran Portuguese coach confirmed winger Vinicius Junior will start against AEK Athens despite serving a four-match domestic suspension, saying squad depth is a strength rather than a problem.

“Having many players is never a problem for me, the problem is having few,” Mourinho said.

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