The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has issued a stern warning to the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) over its dismal customer service record. According to MERA, ESCOM has consistently failed to address customer complaints, leaving many feeling frustrated and ignored.

The regulatory body has received numerous complaints about ESCOM’s poor service delivery, including long waiting periods, rude call centre staff, and faults staff demanding bribes to rectify faults or connect new customers. Despite MERA’s directives to improve, ESCOM has failed to comply, demonstrating a lack of commitment to customer satisfaction.

MERA’s Chief Executive Officer, Henry Kachaje, expressed disappointment with ESCOM’s conduct, stating that it is against the company’s own customer service charter, the Electricity By-Laws, and agreed Key Performance Indicators. Kachaje emphasized that non-compliance with MERA’s directives is disrespectful and will not be tolerated.

This is not the first time ESCOM has faced criticism for its customer service. In 2020, consumers took to social media to express their frustrations with the company’s poor service delivery, including power outages and inefficient response to reported faults.

MERA has requested ESCOM to provide an update on its complaints handling process and to appoint a senior-level focal person to facilitate consumer complaints. However, ESCOM is yet to comply with this directive.

The regulatory body has warned ESCOM that further action will be taken if the company fails to improve its customer service. “It should also be noted that non-compliance to the Authority’s directives and requests is being disrespectful, and the Authority will not hesitate to take further action against ESCOM should the non-compliance continues.”

As the sole electricity supplier in Malawi, ESCOM has a monopoly on the market, making it imperative for the company to prioritize customer satisfaction.