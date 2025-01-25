Nacala Logistics Malawi says they have surpassed the 2023 record of miscellaneous volume of cargo transportation in 2024 due to the resumption of the Kanengo- Mchinji railway line.

In a post made, Nacala Logistics Malawi says they moved 647-kilo tons (Kt) of cargo in 2024, surpassing the 530-kilo tones in 2023.

“This milestone result from the investment made by the company, notably for the start of cargo transportation to Zimbabwe and the resumption of train circulation in the Kanengo- Mchinji region,” reads part of their note.

Nacala Logistics says the destinations are strengthening the region’s connections and promoting economic development of the Nacala corridor.

Several people have commended the development encouraging government officials to learn from the Nacala Logistics analysis.