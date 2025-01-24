In a bid to protect consumers and promote fair competition, the Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with the Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS), has launched a nationwide market surveillance operation, resulting in the sealing of several shops found guilty of gross trade-related violations.

The affected businesses include Kanyimbo General Dealers, Sara General Dealers, Fatima Agro Dealers, Sana Area 10 Butchery, Foodworth Butchery, and Dalitso General Dealers, among others.

Christina Zakeyo, Secretary for Trade and Industry stated that the move is aimed at enforcing fair business practices and combating gross business malpractices, including unfair pricing of commodities. Zakeyo said the Ministry is mandated to close businesses that break the law, and they will remain shut until they comply.

The public is urged to report shops that overcharge prices arbitrarily or sell substandard products. The Ministry encourages whistleblowers to come forward and work together to create a fair market.

“The general public is further asked to be vigilant and report any suspected case of unfair trading practices through this toll-free line: 2489. The Ministry looks forward to the creation of a marketplace that upholds fairness, safety, legality and builds trust with the public,” stated Zakeyo.

To stabilize prices, the Ministry is working with the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) to provide foreign exchange support to companies that supply essential commodities like soap, sugar, matches, and cooking oil. The Ministry has also strengthened the Control of Goods Act (COGA) to restrict the importation of goods that are locally produced in adequate supply.

It is reported that the market surveillance operation will continue daily until sanity is restored to the market. The Ministry’s goal is to create a marketplace that upholds fairness, safety, and legality and builds trust with the public.