Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), has expressed dissatisfaction with the Blantyre City Council‘s response to concerns raised about the redevelopment of Kamba Market. CDEDI challenges the council to disclose the investor.

Recently, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa requested BCC to provide information about the Kamba Market redevelopment plan. In its response, the council defended the idea saying the plan was deliberated and approved by relevant committees and the full council.

In an interview, Namiwa said the council’s letter failed to address key issues, including the lack of transparency in the contractor selection process and the unclear relocation plans for vendors.

“If you read the letter, you find out that they are yet to do environmental and social impact assessment. You cannot start a project without doing this assessment,” reacted Namiwa. They are also yet to do financial visibility.”

CDEDI is further demanding that the council provide detailed explanations and disclose how the contractor was identified, saying any government entity is supposed to advertise projects to give people an opportunity to compete.

He added, “We are demanding that they should bring forward minutes of their meetings, and we wonder why, up to now, they are still concealing the identities of the said investor. The whole thing you will notice is that there is no transparency and accountability.”

The redevelopment of Kamba Market has sparked controversy, with concerns about the impact on vendors and the community. CDEDI’s dissatisfaction with the council’s response highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in the project.