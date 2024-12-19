The Blantyre City Council has informed the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) that the proposed redevelopment of Kamba Market into a one-stop commercial centre was deliberated and approved by the relevant committees and the full council.

In a letter addressed to CDEDI, the council revealed that the idea to redevelop Kamba Market was deliberated by the relevant committees of the council and approved by the full council in 2020.

“The idea was therefore deliberated by the relevant committees of the Council and approved by the full Council on 24 September 2020 and 3 November 2020 respectively,” stated the Council.

However, it reported that the approval was dependent on the submission of key documents such as a financial feasibility report and an environmental and social impact assessment report. “Upon receiving these reports, the Council will deliver the documents to all relevant public offices for their input.”

The council’s response is aimed at addressing concerns and ensuring transparency in the decision-making process. By disclosing the details of the approval process, the council has demonstrated its commitment to accountability and openness.

“We hope that we have provided the information you asked us to give you on turning Kamba Market into a one-stop centre,” the council added.

According to the Council, the redevelopment project, which is being undertaken in partnership with CPT Investments, is expected to enhance the city’s economic growth, create jobs, and improve the overall business environment.

The council says it anticipates earning a share of profits amounting to MK2.5 million, a significant increase from the current gross revenue of MK800,000.

Meanwhile, CDEDI is yet to comment on the council’s response.