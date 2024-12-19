The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has intensified its efforts to promote responsible gambling, urging the media to play a crucial role in raising awareness about the dangers of excessive gambling.

The call was made during a media training conducted by MAGLA in collaboration with Bwaila Media Club (BMC), which brought together 40 journalists from the Central Region.

MAGLA’s awareness campaigns focus on the dangers of excessive gambling, underage gambling, and the availability of help for those with gambling addictions. The Authority is urging the media to raise awareness of responsible gambling.

Bwaila Media Club Vice Chairperson, Cathy Maulidi.

“We need awareness that gaming is leisure,” emphasized MAGLA’s Director of Operations, Lawrence Chikoko. “We have noticed that especially among the youth, due to unemployment and lack of activities, they spend too much time gambling. Everyone should know there are limits to how much one can gamble.”

The authority has partnered with St John of God Hospitaller Services to provide treatment for individuals struggling with gambling addiction and has implemented self-exclusion tools to control gambling.

Bwaila Media Club Vice Chairperson Cathy Maulidi praised MAGLA’s efforts, empowering journalists to report violations and promote responsible gambling.

MAGLA’s commitment to responsible gambling ensures a safe, regulated environment, amplifying responsible gambling messages nationwide.