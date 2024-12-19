The Office of the Ombudsman is set to deliver a long-awaited verdict on allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of health workers at Phalombe District Council in early 2025.

This announcement, confirmed by Ombudsman Grace Malera, follows a two-year investigation into claims of unfair hiring practices.

While Malera did not provide a precise date, she assured the public that her office was carefully reviewing the evidence and responses gathered during the inquiry.

The controversy dates back to 2022 when a group of young people raised concerns, accusing the district council of flawed and non-transparent recruitment processes.

Their complaints prompted an investigation that has since attracted significant public attention, with many citizens demanding accountability and fairness in government hiring.

Willy Kambwandira, Executive Director of the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT), praised the Ombudsman’s efforts.

“This is a step in the right direction. We urge the authorities to conclude the process quickly and ensure the findings are made public. Transparency is crucial for restoring trust in public institutions,” he said.

The forthcoming decision is expected to determine whether proper recruitment standards were followed and address the grievances of those who feel marginalized by the process.

This case underscores broader concerns about integrity and fairness in Malawi’s public service recruitment systems, with many hoping for a resolution that sets a precedent for future accountability.