The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has strongly condemned the recent commission report on the tragic plane crash incident, labeling it a “sham” and a “waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Speaking at a press briefing in Blantyre on Tuesday, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa expressed outrage over the report’s handling, questioning the commission’s credibility and President Lazarus Chakwera’s involvement.

Namiwa pointed out the sudden change in stance on the report’s release, initially stating it would be made public first, only to later claim it was up to the president to decide.

“Our immediate reaction to the report is that it is a shame, a waste of time, and a waste of taxpayers’ money,” Namiwa said. “We are worried with the carelessness in the way the commission, through its chair, Justice Jabbar Alide, are handling the report.”

Namiwa also raised concerns over the delay in releasing the report, suggesting it may have been tampered with. Furthermore, he criticized President Chakwera’s trustworthiness, citing his handling of previous reports.

“It’s either Justice Jabbar Alide lied to Malawians, or he’s too powerful to defy the president’s directives, or the president himself lied to Malawians,” Namiwa said. “Chakwera cannot be trusted with reports, owing to the fact that he’s sitting on four reports. That shame of report on the arrest of former ACB Director General Martha Chizuma, the report on the killings of persons of albinism, a report on reforms that was led by late Chirima, and the COVID-19 response report.”

CDEDI has demanded the immediate release of the report, emphasizing that Malawians, particularly the bereaved families, have the right to know the truth surrounding the tragic incident. Namiwa stressed that the report’s release is crucial for accountability and transparency.

“We are challenging Jabbar Alide to immediately release the report. Malawians are yearning to read it line by line, paragraph by paragraph, to offer an informed reaction,” Namiwa said.

President Lazarus Chakwera had instituted a Commission of Inquiry into the aircraft accident that claimed the life of former vice president Saulos Chilima and eight others in June this year.