The ongoing Commission of Inquiry investigating the plane crash that tragically claimed the lives of former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others has brought to light a letter from the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, to President Lazarus Chakwera.

The letter, written before the funeral of the late Raphael Kasambara, raised several important questions that required the President’s guidance and clearance.

The issues outlined in the letter relate to the government’s official role in the funeral arrangements, the allocation of funds, and the consideration of military honours for the late Kasambara.

One of the key questions posed in the letter concerned the possibility of, according to the late Raphael Kasambara, military honours.

Kasambara, a former cabinet minister, had been a prominent figure in Malawi’s political landscape. However, there was an added complexity—Kasambara had been convicted in a court of law.

Zamba’s letter sought President Chakwera’s guidance on whether it would be appropriate to offer Kasambara military honours, given his legal conviction.

This decision was crucial for the government to determine, as it involved a delicate balance between respect for Kasambara’s political legacy and the need to consider his legal history.

In addition to the question of military honours, the letter also sought President Chakwera’s approval to release K5 million as condolence money.

This financial allocation was intended to support the funeral arrangements and assist the family during their time of loss.

However, the release of such funds raised questions about the government’s role in private matters, particularly when it involved a public figure with a controversial legal background.

The decision to approve the release of funds was a key matter for the President’s office to address.

Finally, the letter also requested guidance on who would represent the government at Kasambara’s funeral in Nkhata Bay.

As a prominent former cabinet minister, the funeral would require official government representation, and the letter sought clarification on who would be chosen for this important task.

Given the significance of the funeral, the President’s office needed to determine the appropriate person to attend on behalf of the government, considering both the respect for Kasambara’s contributions and the sensitive nature of his conviction.

The Commission of Inquiry’s revelation of Colleen Zamba’s letter highlights the complex nature of government involvement in the funeral of a public figure with a controversial past.

The questions raised about military honours, condolence money, and government representation underscore the challenges faced by the President and his office in making decisions that would balance respect for the deceased with the political and legal realities of the situation.

As the inquiry continues, these details offer valuable insights into the thought processes behind the decisions made in the aftermath of Kasambara’s death and the tragic plane crash that followed.

The Commission’s findings will likely have long-term implications for how the government handles similar situations in the future.