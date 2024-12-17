UTM Spokesperson Felix Njawala has condemned the remarks made by DPP legislator Victor Musowa in Ndirande, Blantyre. Njawala said he was very deeply disturbed by the careless remarks.

At the gathering, Musowa called on DPP supporters to deal with individuals who come to the township and shout the slogan “Kwacha!”.

Writing on his Facebook page, on Tuesday, Njawala said such rhetoric is reckless, inflammatory, and poses a grave threat to the peace and unity of our nation.

Victor Musowa

Njawala further stated that there is no place for such careless remarks in this democratic dispensation.

“As leaders, we must inspire tolerance and uphold the principles of free expression and peaceful coexistence. Hon. Musowa’s remarks are not only a departure from these values but also no different from the acts of intimidation we have seen in the Central Region by the MCP regime—behaviour we have strongly opposed and continue to denounce,” he explained.