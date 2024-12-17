World Vision Malawi has donated assorted non-food items worth approximately K40 million to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) to support households affected by Tropical Cyclone Chido.

Sobhuza Sibande, Humanitarian Emergency Affairs Manager for World Vision Malawi, presented the donation to DODMA, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to providing emergency assistance.

“As World Vision, one of our pillars is to help those suffering in emergencies. We saw the need to provide support, and we’re happy to donate the items to help those affected by the cyclone,” Sibande said.

The donated items include blankets, pillows, soap, mosquito nets, and dignity kits, which will be distributed to affected households in various districts.

Moses Chimphepo, Director of Preparedness and Response at DODMA, expressed gratitude for the timely donation, stating that it will be used to provide essential support to those affected by the cyclone.

“Tropical Cyclone Chido has affected over 7,000 households, translating to over 35,000 people. We have registered seven deaths and over 16 injuries. This donation will go a long way in assisting those in need,” Chimphepo said.

DODMA is still tabulating the total budget required to support the affected households, but Chimphepo assured that the department has adequate stock of food and other essential supplies.