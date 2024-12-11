Zomba Maximum Prison Officer foiled an attempt by a woman who concealed cannabis into a meal meant to be smuggled into prison cells for her 39-year-old husband, who is serving a life sentence for murder and transacting in human tissues.

Public Relations Officer for Eastern Region, Malawi Prison Services, Jonas Nyasulu, confirmed the incident saying security officer Charles Chikoti intercepted the substance at the main gate during a routine search on December 8, 2024.

Nyasulu added that Jessie Mpanira from Danken Village, Traditional Authority, Malemia in Zomb, attempted to smuggle the cannabis into prison cells for a husband, Medson Madzialenga, who has been in prison cells since 2016.

“The interception highlights the effectiveness of prison security measures. To prevent similar incidents, the prison services will continue to strengthen security at the entrance and all strategic points,” he said.

Mpanira is currently under police custody at Zomba Police Station pending prosecution Her husband comes from Simbi Village, Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa.