Human Rights lawyer Alexious Kamangila has spoken out about alleged threats from Alfred Gangata, Managing Director of Masters Boreholes Drilling Company. Kamangila shared on Facebook that Gangata’s calls and messages, including a chilling phrase “Ndiwe ochimwitsa Kwambiri,” left him unsettled.

This follows the resurfacing of a 2022 article in which Rumphi East lawmaker Kamlepo Kalua called for Judge Justice Kenan Manda to answer Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee questions. Kalua alleged Gangata used Justice Manda to seize Malawians’ properties through dubious means.

After posting the article on Facebook on Saturday, Kamangila received multiple calls from Gangata, which he ignored, prompting Gangata to send messages.

“He then concludes with these words; “Ndiwe ochimwitsa Kwambiri”. I know a threat when I see one. Mr Alfred Gangata is threatening me, and everyone knows how dangerous he is,” Kamangila wrote.

Defiantly, Kamangila added, “You can’t scare me. And whatever your planning, whether for this week or 5 years from now, I am properly prepared. No human being has threatened me to a point of silence. No one can.”

Kamangila last week accused Justice Kenan Manda of corruption on Facebook, leading to a K250 million defamation lawsuit. Meanwhile, Manda has obtained an injunction barring Kamangila from posting about him. This is despite his earlier threat of pursuing defamation charges against the human rights lawyer.