Zomba Mental Hospital joined the world in commemorating Mental Health Day under the theme ‘Time to prioritize mental health in the workplace.’

Speaking during the commemoration, Zomba City Mayor and Councillor, Christopher Jana, said the day was crucial in reflecting the mental health status of workers in various workplaces

Kana, who was guest of honour at the commemoration, said this year’s theme gallowed employers to think of their employee’s mental well-being so that workplaces should open up to create spaces where issues of mental health disorders should be discussed for solutions.

He, therefore, thanked the management and Zomba Mental Hospital staff for providing care and treatment to those with mental health disorders.

“Let me appeal to organisations and corporate institutions to provide support of any kind to Zomba Mental Hospital to ensure effective service delivery. The hospital is short of many essential things,” he said.

Zomba Mental Hospital Administrator Dr Raphael Piringu hailed good work relations between management and staff.

He also commended the Ministry of Health for ensuring that the hospital runs to satisfy the needs of Malawians who are referred to the facility for care and treatment.

Dr Piringu also called on organisations and the corporate world to provide support to complement government efforts of providing quality mental health care.