The founder of Freedom for Worship Ministries and leader of the newly formed political movement, Prophet David Mbewe, has kickstarted his “Road to 2025” campaign with a rally at Nyambadwe School Ground in Blantyre.

Thousands of people gathered at the event, eagerly awaiting the prophet’s message as he began his journey towards influencing the political landscape ahead of the 2025 elections.

Prophet Mbewe, who is also the president of the Liberation for Economic Freedom (LEF) Party, addressed the crowd with a passionate call for national transformation, focusing on both spiritual and economic renewal.

He encouraged Malawians to remain hopeful and actively participate in shaping their country’s future, as he outlined his vision for a prosperous and morally upright Malawi.

“Our nation is on the verge of a breakthrough. We need leadership that listens to the people and cares for their well-being—both physically and spiritually,” Prophet Mbewe declared, amidst cheers from the crowd. He emphasized the importance of divine guidance in political leadership and reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption, improving the economy, and fostering a culture of accountability in government.

The “Road to 2025” campaign marks Prophet Mbewe’s first major political rally as he transitions from his influential role in religious circles to national politics. His message resonated with many attendees, as he spoke on issues that are central to Malawians’ concerns, including poverty alleviation, unemployment, and social justice.

“Prophet Mbewe is a man of God, and we believe he can lead Malawi into a better future,” said one enthusiastic supporter in the crowd.

The rally at Nyambadwe School Ground is seen as the beginning of Prophet Mbewe’s broader campaign to mobilize support across the country, with more rallies expected in various regions as he seeks to build momentum ahead of the 2025 elections.

As the sun set over Blantyre, Prophet Mbewe led a powerful prayer session, asking for God’s blessing over Malawi and its people as they embark on this critical journey towards the future. With his unique blend of spiritual leadership and political ambition, Prophet David Mbewe is positioning himself as a key figure to watch in the lead-up to 2025.