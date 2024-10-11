In a bold and unprecedented move, prominent lawyer Alexious Kamangila has publicly challenged Justice Ken Manda, urging the judge to proceed with legal action against him.

Kamangila’s defiant stance comes after a simmering dispute between the two, with Kamangila accusing Justice Manda of dragging him through the courts to intimidate and discredit him.

The confrontation between the two legal figures reached a boiling point when Kamangila, addressing the matter publicly, said: “Please sue.” This statement was made in response to threats of legal action from Justice Manda, who has been pursuing Kamangila about unspecified legal grievances.

Justice Ken Manda

Kamangila, known for his outspoken nature and fearless approach to justice, claims that the judiciary has been exposed in this case. He argues that there is an ongoing trend of selective justice and manipulation within the system, and his situation is a glaring example of the rot within the judiciary.

“Justice must be served, not manipulated. I stand ready to face any legal action because I believe in the integrity of the law, not in personal vendettas masked as legal disputes,” Kamangila remarked.

He added that the judiciary should be impartial, warning that its credibility could be at risk if it allows personal grudges to influence legal processes.

Observers in the legal fraternity have expressed concern over the public fallout between the two, fearing that it could undermine public confidence in the judiciary. Some have called for calm and professionalism, urging both parties to settle the matter without further escalating tensions.

As the legal battle looms, all eyes will be on Justice Manda’s next move. Whether or not the case proceeds, Kamangila’s public challenge has sent shockwaves through Malawi’s legal system, raising questions about transparency, fairness, and the internal dynamics of the judiciary.

This developing situation serves as a stark reminder of the need for the judicial system to remain impartial, free from influence, and accountable to the public it serves.