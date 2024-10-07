The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has been advised to stamp out its authority on some Mafco FC players involved in a malicious attack oncmidfielder Wongani Lungu during Sunday’s TNM Super League match played at Kamuzu Stadium.

Towards the end of the game, Mafco’s Vitumbiko Phiri, Blessings Chandiyang’ana, and Duncan Mwale deliberately stomped on Wongani Lungu’s leg, inflicting bruises and forcing his substitution in Bullets’ 1-0 victory.

Reacting to a video of the incident on Malawi24’s Facebook page, outraged football fans called for swift action, demanding that Sulom launch an investigation and mete out punishment to Mafco and the players involved.

“Mafco players are a disgrace to Malawi football. They must be punished. To be honest, this is not football, it’s violence! Ban those players for life,” exclaimed one Facebook user.

Some fans also questioned the referee Cassim Shaibu’s decision-making, particularly the lenient punishment given to Mafco goalkeeper Christopher Mikuwa, who was seen slapping an opponent during the fracas.

Esau Kanyenda, the former Flames striker, led the chorus, stating: “If the Referee’s body fails to trace this incident and act, I think the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) will intervene. This is not on.”

Meanwhile, Mafco captain Paul Ndhlovu has apologized for the incident, stating: “We are Sorry to the Bullets Family and Wongan Lungu as well on what happened during our match. As a captain, I feel it was bad. Being a leader in a field of play, I was supposed to control the tempers of my players as well, but it happens in football; we are one. Wish him a quick recovery.”

Sulom is yet to officially comment on the matter, but fans remain hopeful that action will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.