Malawi Tourism Council (MTC) has indicated that the closure of some lodges along the lakeshore has negatively influenced the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) due to job losses.

The Executive Director for MTC, Memory Kamuthuzi made the remarks after a week-long monitoring exercise of affected tourism establishments along the lakeshore districts of Nkhotakota, Nkhata-Bay, and Mangochi.

Kamuthuzi said the closure of several tourism establishments alongside lakeshore districts should act as a wake-up call to investors to construct infrastructures of good standards.

Kamuthuzi added that some of the tourism establishments that have been affected by high water levels in Lake Malawi are due to poor construction-related issues and hence can not withstand the adverse impact of climate change.

“The water levels have been increasing since last year due to climate change. During our monitoring we have seen that some lodges were constructed without defensive mechanism to these changes,” she said.

She has however advised proprietors to follow proper construction procedures, get their businesses licensed, and register with the Malawi Tourism Council for membership to access quick support in times of need.

Speaking on the same, Nkhata-Bay District Council Spokesperson, Chisomo Kambandanga agreed with Kamuthuzi that other proprietors do not follow procedures.

“As a council, we have the mandate to vet the development plans of investors. Very few pass through this channel, and as a result, we have several illegal infrastructures in the professional eye,” said Kambandanga.

Kambandanga has however urged all investors coming into the district to normalize consulting the council so that it offers an expert opinion on how they construct their structures.

Currently, Lodges such as Imperial and Mahesha in Nkhata-Bay district have been closed.

Source: Nkhata-Bay District Council