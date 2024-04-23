In what is regarded a rare occasion, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has delegated his deputy, Saulos Chilima, to attend the 60th anniversary of Union Day in Tanzania.

A letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Malawi Vice President Chilima will attend the anniversary scheduled for Friday 26th April 2024 in Dar es Salam.

Every year on April 26, Tanzania commemorates the unification of Zanzibar and Tanganyika in 1964.

Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the visit is at the invitation of Tanzania’s President Samia Suruhu Hassan.

Chilima is scheduled to depart Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Thursday 25th April and will return on Saturday 27th.

Months have passed since Chilima got delegated to travel outside the country on government duties, something that has prompted many to question his working relationship with President Chakwera.