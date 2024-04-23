Malawi Police in Dedza district have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion that he killed his wife.

According to Dedza Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Beatrice Jefita the suspect has been identified as Solomon Simango of Kanduna village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in the district.

Jefita said the deceased is Eliza Simango who hailed from Thom Village, Traditional Authority Kasumbu in the same district.

“It is alleged that Simango and his wife Eliza were drinking beer on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at a certain place where they started arguing because the wife was talking to other men,” said Jefita.

She added that the quarrel continued until they got home and it is suspected that the husband beat his wife and during the morning hours of Monday, the wife was found lifeless in their house by the villagers.

“The villagers were angry and wanted to revenge on the suspect but police came in quickly and rescued him from the angry mob,” she said.

Meanwhile, Simango’s body has been taken to Dedza district hospital pending postmortem examination and the suspect will appear in court soon to answer a murder charge leveled against him.