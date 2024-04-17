The Malawi delegation is in Israel where they will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Israeli government on the Labour Export deal and also visit some farms where Malawians are employed.

According to the Malawi Government Facebook page, the delegation, which is being led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, arrived in Jerusalem on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

It is reported that after their arrival, the delegation met Israel’s Director of International Interreligious Affairs, Rabbi David Rosen at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel who briefed them on the history of Israel State.

The signing-in ceremony of the Labour Export deal is expected to be held on Thursday, 18th April 2024 in Jerusalem.

The delegation is expected to visit farms at the Kibbutz North Oz and Kibbutz Shfaim in Tel Aviv where they will meet Malawian employees working there.

While in Jerusalem, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will also inspect Malawi Embassy Offices which are expected to officially open in November.

The Minister of Labour, Agness NyaLonje and Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, are among the Malawi Delegation.