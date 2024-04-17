President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Justice of Appeal, Lovemore Chikopa SC, as the country’s Deputy Chief Justice.

This is according to a statement signed by the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, which indicates that the appointment is with immediate effect.

The statement states that Chikopa’s appointment is in pursuit of Section 111 (2) of the Constitution of Malawi.

Chikopa SC, who was born on August 9, 1965, will deputize Rizine Robert Mzikamanda who was appointed Chief Justice of Malawi on 7 January 2022.

The newly appointed Deputy Chief Justice holds a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) degree from the University of Malawi (1987) and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Zambia (2021).