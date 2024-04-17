Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), has penned the Information, Communication and Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) to update Malawians on the outcome of the interface meeting held with authorities regarding the passport crisis.

CDEDI is requesting an update on the basis that the passport crisis is a human rights issue since it hinges on the right to free movement, economic activity, education, health, and life.

“Therefore, Malawians expected a lot from ICTAM. Given the above, we believe that you will agree with us that in the interest of transparency and accountability, ICTAM ought to update the nation on this matter of national importance,” reads the letter from CDEDI addressed to ICTAM President Clarence Gama.

Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa, highlights that the follow-up on the matter is important considering that ICTAM made a public undertaking as a professional body to help in the current passport crisis, stemming from the crushing of the Passport Issuance System (PIS) designed by Techno Brain, through the Built Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement.

According to Namiwa, now that there are reports that the government has contracted a new passport supplier, there is a need for an explanation from the association if the state is acting on its recommendation to engage a completely new supplier.

He is also requesting a timeline as to when should Malawians expect the assessment report of the system and how the association justifies its silence, given that it was engaged on March 8, 2024.

“Let ICTAM explain to the inquisitive Malawians as to whether we have a parallel structure or ICTAM helped the DICS to recover the old system.

“Thus far, you may wish to know Sir, that ICTAM’s decision to zero in on the passport crisis excited millions of Malawians since they trusted the association would give an unbiased detailed account and a timely intervention,” says Namiwa.

Initially, ICTAM wrote the Director General for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services (DICS) offering to help. However, due to conflicting interests, the patriotic gesture was shot down.

In his televised national address, President Lazarus Chakwera invoked his executive powers to grant ICTAM its wish to conduct a thorough analysis of the ‘hacked’ PIS and afterward, furnish the President’s office with a report.

Namiwa says Malawians are still looking forward to reading the much-awaited report, which will help the citizenry that doubles as voters and taxpayers, to exercise their right to know, let alone have first-hand information on what went wrong, from a trusted professional body whose expertise and independence cannot be questioned.

Efforts to reach out to the association proved futile as our phones went unanswered. Tecno Brain Limited contract was terminated by the Malawi Government, but Malawians were still proud users of an e-passport, two years after the contractor left unceremoniously in 2021.