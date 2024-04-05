The Malawi government, through the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, has suspended the exportation of raw soya beans with immediate effect.

This is according to a press statement signed by Christina Zakeyo who is secretary for Trade and Industry which indicates that the restriction is in line with the control of goods (import and export license) regulations, 2020.

The government says the decision has been made following a 20% decline in production of the crop after an assessment which was done by the agriculture ministry.

“The Ministry of Trade and Industry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, wishes to inform the business community and the general public that the Government has decided to suspend the exportation of Raw Soya Beans with effect from 8th April 2024.

“The decision to restrict exports of raw soya beans has been necessitated following an assessment of Soya Bean production for the current agricultural production season. In particular, the national crop estimates exercise carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture has shown that there is a 20% decline in production of Soya Beans attributed to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the current farming season in Malawi,” reads part of the statement.

The two Ministries say this restriction aims to support local industries and investors in the soya value chain to access the soya beans as it is the main raw material in the production processes of by-products which include cooking oil, and soya cake amongst others.

It has also been reported that the directive is in line with our National Development Plan, the Malawi 2063 Agenda of promoting value addition, and industrialisation as one of the key pillars of the economy.

The Trade Ministry has then advised the business community and the general public that, all previous licenses on the exportation of Raw Soya Beans that were issued by the Ministry under the Control of Goods Act, are revoked and will not be valid from 8th April 2024.

The ministry says any trader who will be found exporting raw soya beans during the restricted period commits an offence under the law.